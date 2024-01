Schmidt notched an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Schmidt has points in consecutive games for the first time this season, and four of his five points overall have come in the last eight contests. The 32-year-old has been confined to a third-pairing role for much of the campaign, though he also sees some power-play usage. He's added 32 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-6 rating over 33 appearances.