Canucks' Nic Dowd: Dealt to Vancouver

The Kings traded Dowd to the Canucks on Thursday night in exchange for defenseman Jordan Subban.

This deal, which was made during the middle of the night, means Dowd has the potential for an increased role in his new digs. Born in Alabama, the center had only been averaging 7:57 of ice time in Los Angeles. Whether he garners enough rink run to be fantasy relevant remains to be seen, but this is a situation worth monitoring for those in extremely deep leagues.