Dowd (upper body) returned to practice Friday in a non-contact jersey, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Dowd has missed the last four games, after he was injured Feb. 20 versus New Jersey. He won't play Friday against the Flyers, but is expected to return at some point next week. Dowd has eight goals, eight assists, 57 blocked shots and 58 hits in 45 contests this season.