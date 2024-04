Dowd registered a goal, five PIM and eight hits during Washington's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Dowd dropped the gloves with Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont following the latter's hit the knocked Nick Jensen (upper body) out of the game and the insurance goal he provided in the third period snapped a six-game scoring drought. The 33-year-old is has hit the 20-point mark in three consecutive seasons.