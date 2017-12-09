Canucks' Nic Dowd: Set for debut with Vancouver

Dowd will make his Canucks debut Saturday night against the Flames.

Pried away from the Kings in a trade for defenseman Jordan Subban late Thursday night, Dowd should occupy a bottom-six role in his debut. He logged 1:34 of ice time on the power play with the Kings last season, but it remains to be seen if he'll garner man-advantage minutes in his new digs. Either way, we advise that you take a wait-and-see approach with the man who's only recorded 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 91 career contests at hockey's highest level.

