Baertschi (concussion) skated 16:48 with a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Baertschi was unable to make an impact on a night where Sergei Bobrovsky impersonated a brick wall. He skated 1:07 more than his season average, so he should be go over the final few games of the year.

