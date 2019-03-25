Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Goes under radar in return
Baertschi (concussion) skated 16:48 with a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Baertschi was unable to make an impact on a night where Sergei Bobrovsky impersonated a brick wall. He skated 1:07 more than his season average, so he should be go over the final few games of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...