Protas posted an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 4.

Protas picked up two assists, eight shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating over four playoff contests. The 23-year-old forward took a step up in 2023-24 with 29 points, 113 shots on net and 49 blocked shots over 78 regular-season outings. Protas should continue to fill a full-time NHL role in 2024-25 after signing a five-year extension with the Capitals back in January.