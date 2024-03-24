Protas (lower body) is expected to play Sunday versus the Jets, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
Protas is poised to return from a two-game absence, barring a last-minute setback. He has contributed five goals, 28 points and 90 shots on net in 65 contests this campaign while occupying roles up and down the lineup.
