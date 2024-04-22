Protas garnered an assist in Game 1 versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Protas was able to end a five-game pointless streak during which he tallied 14 shots, five hits and two blocks while averaging 16:09 of ice time. The youngster has been slotting into a top-six role with Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson but could be in danger of dropping further down the lineup if he continues to struggle offensively.