Protas (lower body) won't play against Carolina on Friday, The Hockey News reports.
Protas will miss his second consecutive game as he sat out Wednesday versus Toronto. He has five goals and 28 points in 65 games this season. Consider him possible for Sunday's tilt against the Jets, as he was a full participant at practice Friday.
