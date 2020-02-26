Capitals' Braden Holtby: Wins 23rd game
Holtby allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Jets on Tuesday.
The veteran has yielded three goals in each of his last two starts, but he won both games. Despite the goals, Holtby has also raised his save percentage the last couple games as well. Holtby is far from what he was a few years ago, especially in the games played category, as he's playing fewer and fewer games per season with age, but Holtby is still on track to win 30 games. He is 23-13-5 with a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage in 44 games this season.
