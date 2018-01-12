Capitals' Brett Connolly: Late addition Thursday

Connolly was added late to Thursday's lineup against the Hurricanes, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Connolly was expected to be a healthy scratch, but Andre Burakovsky is dealing with an illness that will hold him out and boost Connolly back into the forward ranks. He will skate alongside Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie on the team's third line, looking to add to his two goals in the last five games.