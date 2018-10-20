Capitals' Brett Connolly: Posts two points Friday
Connolly registered a goal and an assist while logging 10:39 of ice time during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Connolly is back on the third line following a brief stint on the top unit but has responded well to the role change with a goal and three points in his last three games. The 26-year-old winger already has a goal and six points in the first seven games and is well on his way to eclipsing his career-high 27 points set just a season ago. An uncharacteristically-low shooting percentage of just 6.7 percent is likely just a passing drag on his goal scoring, so those in deeper leagues might want to consider adding him to their bench.
