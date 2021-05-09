Anderson made 28 saves in a 2-1 OT win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

It was a strong performance for the soon-to-be 40-year-old, who is clearly at the end of the career line. His mates tied the game while he was pulled and then Anderson stood tall in OT. It's just his second start this season and fourth appearance, and he's now 2-1. Anderson will remain with the Caps while Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) remains sidelined, but expect him to work with the taxi squad through the postseason.