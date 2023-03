Anderson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Anderson has been missing from some practices of late for maintenance purposes. He has posted a 10-11-2 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 25 appearances. The Sabres still have healthy goaltenders Eric Comrie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi on the roster.