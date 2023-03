Anderson left Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Nashville in the second period after surrendering six goals on 20 shots.

The Sabres were down 6-1 when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen took over, and Anderson was ultimately charged with the loss. The 41-year-old is down to 10-11-2 with a 3.07 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 25 games this season. Anderson is in the midst of a terrible stretch, having allowed at least three goals in each of his last five contests.