Smith-Pelly cleared waivers Thursday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

It remains unknown whether Smith-Pelly will report to AHL Hershey given that he can be recalled after the roster limit is lifted following Monday's trade deadline. In any event, the 26-year-old's fantasy value is virtually non-existent in the short term, as he's managed just four goals and eight points in 54 games. The competition for a lineup spot is even more intense following the acquisition of Carl Hagelin from the Kings on Thursday.