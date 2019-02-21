Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Passes through waivers unclaimed
Smith-Pelly cleared waivers Thursday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
It remains unknown whether Smith-Pelly will report to AHL Hershey given that he can be recalled after the roster limit is lifted following Monday's trade deadline. In any event, the 26-year-old's fantasy value is virtually non-existent in the short term, as he's managed just four goals and eight points in 54 games. The competition for a lineup spot is even more intense following the acquisition of Carl Hagelin from the Kings on Thursday.
