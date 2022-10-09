Borgstrom was waived by Washington on Sunday for the purpose of assigning him to the minors.
Borgstrom will start the year with Hershey of the AHL if he goes unclaimed. In 52 games for the Blackhawks during the 2021-22 campaign, he posted four goals, seven points and 41 shots on net. Borgstrom was bought out by Chicago during the offseason.
