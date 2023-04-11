site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Henrik Borgstrom: Recalled from AHL
Borgstrom was summoned from AHL Hershey on Tuesday.
Borgstrom has eight goals and 21 points in 54 AHL contests this campaign. He is expected to make his Washington debut Tuesday versus Boston.
