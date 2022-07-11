Borgstrom was waived by the Blackhawks on Monday for the purpose of having his contract bought out, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Borgstrom got plenty of looks at the top level last season but didn't produce much on the scoresheet, chipping in just seven points in 52 games with the Blackhawks. With the impending buyout, he'll become a free agent, assuming he clears waivers, and look to sign with another NHL club -- or perhaps overseas.