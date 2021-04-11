Lundqvist announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account that his recent checkup showed inflammation around his heart that required a few months of rest.

Lundqvist returned to the ice back in February, making some think that he'd be able to return this season. However, the 39-year-old netminder will officially be shut down for the season after Sunday's news. Lundqvist will focus on getting healthy. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's still uncertain whether he'll return to the NHL next year.