Lundqvist announced via his personal Instagram account that he has resumed light workouts.
Lundqvist appeared to be tracking well in his recovery from open heart surgery during the winter before announcing that inflammation had been detected around his heart in April, causing the Swedish netminder to take a step back in his rehabilitation. The 39-year-old's professional future remains uncertain even though his return to light workouts is a positive step in his recovery.
More News
-
Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist: Has setback, requires rest again•
-
Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist: Back on ice•
-
Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist: Will have open heart surgery•
-
Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist: Will not play this season•
-
Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist: Lands one-year deal•
-
Henrik Lundqvist: Contract bought out•