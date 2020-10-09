Lundqvist secured a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Washington on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Lundqvist will don another sweater for the first time in his 15-year NHL career. With 459 career wins, King Henrik currently sits second among active goalies behind only Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury. With the Caps, Lundqvist can at best hope to split time with Ilya Samsonov, who will be making his NHL debut this season. However, if the youngster struggles, Lundqvist figures to immediately jump into a starting role.