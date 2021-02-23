Lundqvist returned to the ice Tuesday for the first time since undergoing open heart surgery, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.

Lundqvist won't be available this season, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see King Henrik back on the ice less than two months after undergoing open heart surgery. The veteran netminder will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-21 campaign, and at this point it isn't clear if he's planning to play in 2021-22.