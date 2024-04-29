Fehervary scored a goal on three shots and added six hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 4.

Fehervary ended up with three points, eight shots on net, 16 hits and nine blocked shots over four playoff outings. He's typically more known for his defensive work, so this shouldn't be seen as a sign of a potential 2024-25 breakout. The 24-year-old blueliner put up 16 points, 188 hits, 109 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 66 regular-season appearances this year.