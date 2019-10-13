Capitals' Michal Kempny: Feels ready to go
Kempny (hamstring) told Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic that he's ready to play in games but still needs to be cleared by medical staff.
Kempny believes there's a chance he can play Monday against the Avalanche, but it's more likely his season debut waits until Wednesday's matchup versus the Maple Leafs. Of course, getting the green light from the medical staff isn't a guarantee, so the situation is worth monitoring.
