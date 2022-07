Kempny signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with Seattle on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

Kempny split time between the NHL and AHL levels last season, totaling nine points in 39 appearances. The 31-year-old blueliner has 63 points and 146 PIM through 247 career NHL games. He should serve as a depth defenseman with the Kraken for the 2022-23 campaign.