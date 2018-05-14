Kempny was assessed a maximum fine by the league for crosschecking Cedric Paquette in Game 2, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.

While a potential absence for Kempny wouldn't have affected the Caps in the offensive end, his 27 blocks and 18 hits in 14 postseason contests would have been hard to replace. Through the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals, the defenseman hasn't been afraid to put the puck on net, as he has seven combined shots. Consider this a warning from the NHL for the Czech -- who will likely be suspended if he steps out of line again.