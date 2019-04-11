Dowd agreed to terms on a three-year, $2.25 million contract extension with Washington on Thursday.

Dowd was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but has instead tied himself to the Caps for three more years. The center is coming off a career year, in which he set new personal bests in goals (eight) and game-winning goals (three). The Alabama native averaged just 10:18 of ice time this year and will likely continue to log similar minutes throughout the postseason.