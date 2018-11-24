Dowd registered an assist while logging 8:47 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

The assist snapped an eight-game scoring drought and gives Dowd three points in 18 games on the season. Injuries to Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (head) are keeping the door open for the 28-year-old to receive regular ice time, but he has competition from Travis Boyd for the fourth-line center role once the lineup returns to full health. Even without the competition, the lack of consistent production gives him very little fantasy value in most formats.