Dowd (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Monday against the Islanders, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Dowd missed Monday's morning skate and does not seem likely to play against the Capitals' division rival. The 32-year-old's defensive prowess will be missed especially given that the Capitals are already missing key offensive contributors like Alex Ovechkin (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (upper body).