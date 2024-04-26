Jensen (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Game 3 against the Rangers on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Jensen was finally able to ditch the non-contact jersey at Friday's game-day skate, which would certainly seem to indicate he'll be back sooner rather than later. Still, coach Spencer Carbery wouldn't confirm that the blueliner will play in Game 3. Even if he does suit up, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much offensively out of Jensen considering he went pointless in seven straight before getting hurt.