Jensen (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Rangers for Game 2 on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Jensen was still sporting a non-contact jersey at Tuesday's game-day skate, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN, so he should probably be considered questionable at best heading into Game 3 on Friday. It will be Jensen's third straight match on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. With Rasmus Sandin (upper body) and Vincent Iorio (upper body) also unavailable, Lucas Johansen will make his NHL postseason debut.