Jensen (upper body) will be a game-time call, but he's trending towards playing Sunday against the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Jensen has yet to suit up in the series after missing Washington's final two regular-season games with an upper-body injury. Jensen's return would provide an important boost to the Caps' defensive corps, with Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) ruled out. The 33-year-old Jensen had a goal, 14 points and 123 blocked shots in 78 games this year.