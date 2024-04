Jensen (upper body) won't suit up Sunday for the Caps' playoff opener against the Rangers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Jensen missed Washington's final two regular-season games after suffering an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old blueliner had a goal and 14 points with a minus-9 rating in 78 games this year. With both Jensen and Rasmus Sandin out, Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath and Vincent Iorio will round out Washington's defensive corps.