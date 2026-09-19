Jensen (lower body) didn't participate in Saturday's scrimmage, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Jensen left Friday's practice early, but he returned to the ice for Saturday's session. The 35-year-old blueliner compiled four goals, 17 points, 36 shots on net, 38 hits and 65 blocked shots across 61 regular-season games with Ottawa in 2025-26. The veteran defenseman signed a one-year deal with the Ducks in the offseason. If he stays healthy, he'll likely see top-four minutes for an Anaheim defense corps that is thin on NHL experience.