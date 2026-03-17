Jensen will undergo knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus and will be out for approximately six week, per TSN 1200 Ottawa on Tuesday.

Jensen may have played his last game this season, as the Senators have an uphill battle to make the playoffs. With his six-week timeline, he wouldn't be available until at least the end of April, so he'll end the regular season with four goals, 17 points, 65 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 61 appearances.