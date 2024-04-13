Jensen (upper body) is conscious, alert and has the use of all his extremities, according to the Capitals. He was stretchered off the ice in the first period of Saturday's game against the Lightning.

Jensen crashed violently into the boards after absorbing a hit from Lightning winger Michael Eyssimont and was motionless on the ice for several minutes before being stretchered off. The 33-year-old defenseman could be in store for a lengthy absence even if the Capitals manage to secure a playoff spot in the waning days of the 2023-24 season.