Jensen (undisclosed) was spotted at the Capitals facility Sunday, but he'll miss their remaining two regular-season games, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

It's encouraging to see Jensen back with the team Sunday after he had to leave the ice on a stretcher after crashing into the boards in Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay. While the blueliner will miss the Caps remaining two regular-season contests, he could return for the playoffs, should Washington qualify. Jensen will wrap up the campaign with one goal, 14 points and a minus-9 rating across 78 games.