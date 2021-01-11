Gersich was placed on waivers Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Gersich will head to AHL Hershey should he clear waivers on Tuesday. The Minnesotan tallied 10 goals and 18 points in 54 games with the Bears during the 2019-20 season.
