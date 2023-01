Milano logged an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Milano snapped a three-game point drought with the secondary helper on Dmitry Orlov's game-winning goal late in overtime. The 26-year-old Milano has managed four points through seven games in January, and he's up to 20 points in 33 contests overall. The winger has added 50 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating while mostly filling a middle-six role.