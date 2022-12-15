Milano (illness) will not play Thursday against the Stars, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Milano took the morning skate, but is said to be dealing with a non-COVID illness and will be held out against the Stars. Alexei Protas will take Milano's place on the second line while Nicolas Aube-Kubel will draw into the lineup.
