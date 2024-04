Iorio (upper body) was loaned to AHL Hershey on Monday.

Iorio sat out three straight contests to conclude Washington's first-round series loss to the Rangers. Assuming he's healthy, which his demotion suggests, he should get a chance to play for the Bears in the AHL playoffs. The 21-year-old defender had four goals and 14 points in 60 minor-league appearances during the 2023-24 regular season.