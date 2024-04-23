Iorio (upper body) will not be an option for Game 2 against the Rangers on Tuesday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of NHL.com reports.

Iorio will join a growing list of blue-line absences that also includes Rasmus Sandin (upper body) and Nick Jensen (upper body). As a result, Lucas Johansen is poised to make his NHL playoffs debut. In his seven NHL games this season, the 21-year-old Iorio failed to register a point while chipping in just six shots, three hits and three blocks while averaging a mere 8:41 of ice time.