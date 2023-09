Schneider announced his retirement from professional hockey Tuesday, according to Phil Stacey of The Salem News.

Schneider posted 171 wins, a 2.43 GAA, a .918 save percentage and 26 shutouts in 410 career contests for the Canucks, Devils and Islanders across 13 NHL seasons. The 37-year-old netminder spent most of the past two campaigns in the AHL with Bridgeport.