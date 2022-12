Schneider was an emergency recall from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Schneider has a 2.51 GAA and .921 save percentage in 15 AHL contests this season. He was summoned because Semyon Varlamov is dealing with a lower-body injury. The Islanders will play against the Rangers on Thursday and Florida on Friday, so if Varlamov isn't available for either of those contests, then perhaps Schneider will start in one of them.