Schneider may not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Semyon Varlamov (lower body) has been on injured reserve and will make the trip with the team, which would suggest that he is getting close to a return to action. If the Islanders believe Varlamov is ready to at least back up Ilya Sorokin on Sunday in Seattle, they may elect to send Schneider back to the AHL.