Richardson potted a goal, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Richardson opened the scoring at 12:33 of the first period, the first of four straight Coyotes goals in the first 40 minutes. The 34-year-old has goals in back-to-back games now, but he's at only six points in 37 appearances overall. With a bottom-six role, Richardson won't often factor into the offense much, and it's virtually impossible for him match the 27-point output he had in 2018-19.