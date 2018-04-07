Dvorak (lower body) will miss the season finale against the Ducks on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

A skilled offensive producer, Dvorak finishes with 15 goals, 22 assists, and a minus-19 rating through 78 games. Hockey pundits and fantasy owners alike have come to expect more from a guy who was drafted by the Coyotes with a second-round (58th overall) pick in 2014, but then again, he's only 22 years old with plenty of time to break out for fantasy owners. Dvorak will be a restricted free agent after the 2018-19 campaign.