Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Lands one-year deal
Mayo signed a one-year, two-way deal with Arizona on Monday.
Mayo recorded just two goals and six points in 67 games with AHL Tucson last season and has yet to make his NHL debut. The 22-year-old blueliner will likely spend most o the 2019-20 season at the minor-league level again and won't have much fantasy value if he does earn an NHL promotion.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...